Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - April 2020

BRAC has been working in Cox’s Bazar for the last 37 years with the host communities of the region and the Rohingya community from previous influxes. BRAC Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) was initiated in August 2017 to provide emergency services to the people affected by the recent influx.

BRAC’s work started with a focus on life-saving interventions. As the situation evolved, we incorporated interventions to support everyone affected by the crisis in both the camps and host communities to enhance skills, build resilience and share knowledge. We are currently serving more than 700,000 people in Cox’s Bazar, with the broadest programming portfolio of all responders.

ACTIVITY UPDATE

UNHCR in collaboration with BRAC, completed the renovation work of the community centre and two-storied school as isolation centres in camp 4-Extension to keep suspected coronavirus patients separate from the others. total of 22 rooms have been prepared for use where the same number of individuals can be in quarantine at once. The centre was handed over to UNHCR on 15 April 2020.

Many people dependent on daily income lost their jobs due to the pandemic. BRAC launched an emergency cash assistance fund to support low-income families. Around 100,000 families were distributed BDT 1500 each. In April, 19,091 ultra-poor families from the host community in Cox’s Bazar received cash support.

The HCMP child protection (CP) team initiated a tele-counselling service called ‘Moner Jotno Mobile e' to support the BRAC staff facing increased stress and anxiety during this unprecedented crisis. The CP team also trained 16 para-counsellors to provide tele-counselling to the health workers of BRAG.