Humanitarian crisis management programme in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Activity Update (5 September 2018)

BRAC has been implementing a holistic, multi-sector response since the influx began in August 2017, in close coordination with the government and other partners through the Inter Sector Coordination Group. We have been working in Cox’s Bazar for the last 35 years, including specifically with the Rohingya population from previous influxes, and are pursuing an adaptive, phase-wise strategy that sequences our interventions to provide integrated services to everyone affected by the crisis.

Situation Update

Despite a decrease in rainfall, four incidents of landslide/soil erosion were reported, resulting in damage to four shelters. Seven households and 41 individuals were affected.

Over 12,800 people have been verified through the Government of Bangladesh and UNHCR joint verification exercise. All persons above the age of 12 have received an ID card and all households have received a family certificate. These will be used for the provision of protection and assistance in Bangladesh. The exercise aims to consolidate a unified database for identity management, documentation, provision of protection and assistance, population statistics, and ultimately solutions.

Twelve months from when the influx started, the response in Bangladesh remains focused on meeting the massive humanitarian needs of everyone affected by the crisis.