Humanitarian crisis management programme in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Activity Update (21 September 2018)

BRAC has been implementing a holistic, multi-sector response since the influx began in August 2017, in close coordination with the government and other partners through the Inter Sector Coordination Group. We have been working in Cox’s Bazar for the last 35 years, including specifically with the Rohingya population from previous influxes, and are pursuing an adaptive, phase-wise strategy that sequences our interventions to provide integrated services to everyone affected by the crisis.

SITUATION UPDATE

Over 13,009 persons have been verified through the Government of Bangladesh and UNHCR joint verification exercise, as of 31 August. All persons above 12 years of age receive an ID card and all households receive a family certificate, to facilitate the provision of protection and assistance in Bangladesh. The exercise also aims to consolidate a unified database for identity management, documentation, population statistics and ultimately solutions Shelter upgrades continue, including mid-term and transitional shelter solutions with increased wind resistance.

More land is also needed for sustainable relocation sites as severely congested camp conditions have far-reaching negative consequences. Sizable funding gaps continue to limit humanitarian capacity.

Recent highlights from BRAC’s activities include completing the construction of a two-storied learning centre in Camp Extension 4, the training of 1,800 people in tailoring, in partnership with the World Food Programme, and a visit from Clowns Without Borders.

Some sections adopted from ISCG situation reports