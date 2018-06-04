04 Jun 2018

Humanitarian crisis management programme in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Activity Report - 31 May 2018

from BRAC
Published on 31 May 2018
RELOCATION UPDATE

The relocation of those identified to be in the riskiest areas for flooding or landslides is the highest priority.

Shelters are being assembled to be used on an emergency basis in the new built extension area. 200 people have been recruited through cash for work programmes to build 500 prefabricated, flatpack shelters in 21 days.

Tie-down kits have been distributed to 7,649 households to address the strong winds and cyclones predicted. Volunteers are being shown how to use the rope, pegs, hooks and sandbags to secure structures. BRAC aims to reach 30,000 households.

