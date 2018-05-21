Humanitarian crisis management programme in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Activity Report - 17 May 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

The camps and settlements have been spared so far from the heavy rainfall which had been predicted for the region. Organisations have had more time to take measures to reduce the potential risk from disasters. Incident reporting systems have been strengthened and community structures in risky areas are being decommissioned.

An intensive programme of response training has been taking place throughout BRAC field operations. 200 volunteers from the Rohingya community, field staff and host community have received training from the Government of Bangladesh’s Cyclone Preparedness Programme as first responders in an event of an emergency. BRAC protection and health teams have been trained in emergency search and rescue, first aid and fire fighting by Red Crescent Society. RedR training has been provided across sectors with support from UNDP.

There has been a significant rise in the number of cases of fever and acute watery diarrhoea. Cases have more than tripled in BRAC Primary Health Care Centres between 11-14 May.