21 May 2018

Humanitarian crisis management programme in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Activity Report - 17 May 2018

Report
from BRAC
Published on 17 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (19.47 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS

The camps and settlements have been spared so far from the heavy rainfall which had been predicted for the region. Organisations have had more time to take measures to reduce the potential risk from disasters. Incident reporting systems have been strengthened and community structures in risky areas are being decommissioned.

An intensive programme of response training has been taking place throughout BRAC field operations. 200 volunteers from the Rohingya community, field staff and host community have received training from the Government of Bangladesh’s Cyclone Preparedness Programme as first responders in an event of an emergency. BRAC protection and health teams have been trained in emergency search and rescue, first aid and fire fighting by Red Crescent Society. RedR training has been provided across sectors with support from UNDP.

There has been a significant rise in the number of cases of fever and acute watery diarrhoea. Cases have more than tripled in BRAC Primary Health Care Centres between 11-14 May.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.