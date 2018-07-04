Humanitarian crisis management programme in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Activity Report - June 2018

Situation Update

The month has been marked with heavy downpours, strong winds and infrastructure damage. Basic service provision continued in parallel with repairs despite seriously restricted access. Population of newly developed sites continued, which included relocations for risk mitigation and infrastructure development as well as new arrivals. Shelter and infrastructure strengthening, upgrading and decommissioning of facilities in risky areas continued. 20kms of road was completed and an electricity line was extended for 13km. 40kms of road was rehabilitated in host communities.

A major focus for BRAC now, in addition to disaster response initiatives for the monsoon season, is livelihood interventions in camps and host communities. This includes initiatives such as:

• Home gardening: 105,861 vegetable seeds have been distributed

• Cash for work: 49,896 days have been completed

• Skill development: 60 trainees in host communities have finished three-month training courses in their chosen professions and all have been employed. A further 40 trainees are now being trained. 8 training spaces and one purpose-built stand-alone skills centre are established in the camps.1,666 women are already participating in informal sewing and handicrafts training.