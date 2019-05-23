Humanitarian crisis management programme: Bangladesh, Cox’s Bazar - April 2019

OVERALL UPDATE

● 911,359 Rohingyas and 460,454 people in host communities have been identified for support.

● BRAC HCMP took action this month to prepare for the potential impacts of Cyclone Fani on refugee camps and host communities. The effort has been made, in close collaboration with the Bangladeshi authorities, to inform the communities, distribute kits to protect shelters and community centres, and to set up emergency response systems.