Humanitarian assistance to Bangladesh (20 June 2018)

Joint media release

Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Hon Julie Bishop MP

Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Senator the Hon Concetta Fierravanti-Wells

Today on World Refugee Day we announce the Australian Government will provide additional humanitarian assistance to meet the urgent needs of Rohingya people in Bangladesh.

The UN estimates that more than 900,000 Rohingya are now living in Cox's Bazar, including more than 700,000 people who have fled Myanmar since August 2017.

The additional assistance will support the delivery of food, shelter, health and protection services through the United Nations Refugee Agency, the International Organisation for Migration and the World Food Program.

Our latest funding package of $18.4 million will contribute to the provision of food for more than 800,000 people and nutritious supplements for around 139,000 women and children. It will reinforce shelters, pre-position food supplies and relocate up to 135,000 people at highest risk of landslides. It will also help reunite children with their families, create safe areas for vulnerable women and children and provide incomes to around 40,000 women.

With the onset of the monsoon season, conditions in the camps are deteriorating, there are up to 200,000 people living on land that is vulnerable to landslides and flooding. The risk of disease outbreak remains high and there are significant concerns for the safety of women and children.

The additional funding brings Australia's total humanitarian response to the Rohingya crisis to $70 million since September 2017.

In 2017-18, Australia provided more than $200 million to assist with displacement crises in nine countries.

Media enquiries