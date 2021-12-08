Bangladesh + 1 more
Humanitarian Action for Children 2022 - Bangladesh
Attachments
Appeal highlights
- Four years on, Bangladesh is hosting over 895,000 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar District. A densely populated country, Bangladesh is among the top 30 countries in terms of the COVID-19 caseload globally with 1,561,463 reported cases. Amid the pandemic, over 6 million people, of whom 43.6 per cent are children, are affected by monsoon floods annually.
- In line with inter-agency response plans, UNICEF will support the Government to prepare for and respond to humanitarian needs, providing equitable health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), education, child protection and gender-based violence services at scale.
- UNICEF is appealing for US$216.5 million to maintain life-saving services for Rohingya children and their families, support host communities affected by the refugee influx, and mitigate the worst direct and indirect impacts of COVID-19 and natural disasters on children and families across the country.