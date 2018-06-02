How to prepare for a monsoon, when you’re a refugee

Rohingya refugees who survived shocking violence in Myanmar are now threatened by heavy monsoon rains and cyclones in Bangladesh. Here’s the storm-preparedness advice aid workers are giving them.

As monsoon season looms over Bangladesh, Rohingya refugees in camps near the coast are battening down for a potential natural disaster. The refugees, among nearly 700,000 who have fled neighboring Myanmar since August, are living with few possessions in flimsy bamboo and tarpaulin shelters—many on land prone to landslides or flooding. Now they must endure months of torrential rains and lashing winds, accompanied by the threat of tropical cyclones.

Bangladesh’s unique geographic location makes it especially vulnerable to catastrophic cyclones, as hurricanes are known here. As camp authorities work to relocate people from high-risk areas, the International Rescue Committee and our partners are helping refugees get ready for extreme weather.

Here are some of the most important disaster-preparedness tips aid workers have shared with the refugees:

Make a plan: Decide beforehand where family members will meet if a cyclone comes. Do everything you can to keep your family together. Strengthen your shelter. Reinforce it with extra bamboo and weigh down the roof. Keep dried food on hand: Markets will not be open during a natural disaster, and cooking will be difficult or impossible in heavy rain. Keep any medicines safe and dry with your food store. Wrap your identity documents in plastic to keep them dry, and carry them safely under your clothes. Put an identity bracelet on your child's wrist or ankle in case he or she gets lost. Check for missing 6. children at a designated camp center. Stay calm when the storm comes—it's important not to panic. Look out for children and the elderly, who need extra help. Get help: If a disaster happens, look for aid workers wearing yellow jackets and go to them for assistance.

Rohingya refugees at risk as monsoon season looms

