House of Commons International Development Committee: Bangladesh and Burma: the Rohingya crisis - monsoon preparedness in Cox’s Bazar: Government response to the Committee’s Third Report - Fifth Special Report of Session 2017–19

Fifth Special Report

On 20 March 2018, the International Development Committee published its Third Report of Session 2017-19, on Bangladesh and Burma: the Rohingya crisis - monsoon preparedness in Cox’s Bazar. The response from the Government was received on 14 May 2018. The response is appended below.

Appendix: Government Response

Conclusion 1:

We strongly urge the UK Government to urgently step up its efforts with other donor nations and international agencies to encourage and work with the Bangladesh government to overcome the barriers we have identified and meet this next challenge in practice. (Paragraph 10)

DFID response: Agree

The UK Government agrees on the need for monsoon and cyclone preparedness activities to be stepped up. The international humanitarian Joint Response Plan (JRP) estimates that more than 200,000 Rohingya refugees are living in areas at risk from flooding and landslides during the rainy season. Of these, 24,000 are extremely vulnerable and in need of relocation. The UK Government is working in close conjunction with the government of Bangladesh, other donors and humanitarian organisations to improve preparedness.

The government of Bangladesh has an excellent track record in disaster preparedness. It is important that this expertise and experience is extended to the Rohingya sheltering there.

UK Ministers and officials have been in close contact with their Bangladeshi counterparts on this. We are encouraging Bangladesh to take measures to save lives, such as allocating land at lower risk of flooding, reducing population density in the existing camps and putting evacuation plans in place. The Foreign Secretary and DFID Secretary of State wrote jointly to Prime Minister Hasina on 20 March, urging Bangladesh to fully harness its expertise in these ways and reaffirming our strong support.

DFID commenced preparedness planning as early as December and has worked closely with the donor community, the UN and implementing partners to support coordinated action. DFID helped to shape the preparedness taskforce (which sits under the Inter Sector Coordination Group in Cox’s Bazar) following the deployment of a DFID preparedness mission in January. DFID has taken steps to advance preparedness measures for the monsoon and cyclone seasons by ensuring no sudden end to funding during the transition from the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) to the Joint Response Plan (JRP) in March, and by asking our partners to adapt their approaches to ensure resilience.

UK aid is ensuring that more than 250,000 people will continue to have access to safe drinking water throughout the rainy season. More than 7,000 latrines have been constructed and strategically placed throughout the camps, and more than 6,700 latrines will be decommissioned. UK-supported cholera, measles and diphtheria vaccination campaigns have been carried out in readiness. These will provide protection against some of the most common communicable diseases in the camps, which are expected to be more widespread during the rainy season. More than 391,000 children under the age of seven have been vaccinated to date. Healthcare workers are also being trained to prevent, identify and treat common illnesses expected during the rainy season and to manage higher caseloads.

DFID has also taken steps to strengthen health preparedness. We provided funding for a field hospital to be deployed alongside the UK Emergency Medical Team (EMT) in December to address the diphtheria outbreak and continue operations to receive cholera cases. DFID is supporting the deployment of experts in communicable diseases, and water and sanitation, as well as supporting the Red Cross/Red Crescent appeal, which is providing critical field hospital capacity.

DFID is funding the reinforcement of shelters and other community infrastructure to increase resilience to rains and wind, and to provide the most at risk households with reinforced shelter materials and sandbags to protect from high winds and flood water.

Around 450,000 people have benefited from support to make their shelters more resilient to rain and heavy winds.

UN agencies, with support from the UK, have started works to mitigate monsoon and cyclone risks including heavy engineering to support improvements in site access routes and infrastructure. Site improvements include improved drainage, protecting pathways, and stabilising steps and bridges to enable access are being undertaken. DFID is funding and encouraging other donors to support the Site Mitigation Engineering Project (SMEP), which will relocate or accommodate up to 30,000 of the most vulnerable refugees. We welcome the fact that the government of Bangladesh has made an additional 800 acres of land available close to the existing camps. The SMEP is working to make as much of this land as possible suitable for safe relocation of refugees. Given the topography and recent deforestation of the land in Cox’s Bazar however, it is not possible to guard against all landslide risk or to prevent flooding everywhere in the camps.