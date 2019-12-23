Host Community Support and Development, Rohingya Refugee Response
Background
World Vision has served in Cox’s Bazar district—one of Bangladesh’s poorest areas—for more than 30 years. Seventeen percent of the people here live below the extreme poverty line, compared to the national average of almost 13 percent. Our new integrated 12-year development programmes and immediate interventions focus on the Ukhiya and Teknaf sub-districts. Residents here have borne the socio-economic brunt of the Rohingya refugee influx that began in August 2017. Today, refugees constitute more than a third of the local population. According to a recent UNDP report, the cost of daily essentials in this area have risen by about 50 percent, while wages of day labourers have decreased. Some 2,500 households have fallen below the poverty line. World Vision is helping people cope with the changing economics by learning new skills and diversifying their livelihoods.
2,855 people (including 428 women) earned income as day labourers on disaster-risk reduction construction projects.
30,000 community members are participating in two integrated 12-year long-term development programmes.
15,871 ultra-poor residents are receiving skills training to increase income, financial literacy, disaster preparedness, child protection and gender awareness.
6,000 people can find safety during a storm in 10 renovated schools that double as cyclone shelters.
16,887 seniors, widows and persons with disabilities received cash assistance totaling USD1.3 million, funded by UNHCR
31,374 people are participating in cash-for-work, livelihood and income-generating activities, savings groups, and health and nutrition sessions supported by USAID Food for Peace.