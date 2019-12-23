Host Community Support and Development, Rohingya Refugee Response

Background

World Vision has served in Cox’s Bazar district—one of Bangladesh’s poorest areas—for more than 30 years. Seventeen percent of the people here live below the extreme poverty line, compared to the national average of almost 13 percent. Our new integrated 12-year development programmes and immediate interventions focus on the Ukhiya and Teknaf sub-districts. Residents here have borne the socio-economic brunt of the Rohingya refugee influx that began in August 2017. Today, refugees constitute more than a third of the local population. According to a recent UNDP report, the cost of daily essentials in this area have risen by about 50 percent, while wages of day labourers have decreased. Some 2,500 households have fallen below the poverty line. World Vision is helping people cope with the changing economics by learning new skills and diversifying their livelihoods.