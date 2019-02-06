Host Community Engagement: Building on achievements in 2018; Cox’s Bazar | 6 February 2019

Host community support under the Joint Response Plan is aimed at promoting peaceful co-existence by reducing impact on the environment as well as improving access to quality services and skills development for the most affected populations. Important elements of the host community support planned for 2019 include strengthening livelihoods and education opportunities and mitigating environmental degradation.

Key host community accomplishments under the 2018 JRP

Environment and eco-system rehabilitation – Deforestation is a major concern. A coalition of organizations is increasing distribution of LPG cooking-sets and cylinders with a plan to cover 240,000 households in the refugee and host community in 2019. In addition, JRP partners are working together to mitigate deforestation by scaling up planting activities. In 2018, some 340,174 tree saplings were planted in camps and the most affected surrounding communities.

Education – 59,913 students (100 primary schools and 14 secondary schools) were supported through grants to improve the quality of learning materials and to support retention of students. A total of 2,469 teachers were trained.

Health – 27 Government health facilities, including community clinics, union-level facilities and hospitals were assisted to cope with the increased patient volumes. In particular, the Sadar District Hospital benefitted from human resources support (nurses, medical officers and medical specialists) as well as various types of supplies and equipment.

WASH - 144,250 individuals benefitted from 449 new deep wells and hand pumps and from 144 rehabilitated deep wells and hand pumps. 130 blocks of latrines and 325 hand washing facilities were constructed. The Bangladeshi’s Department of Public Health and Engineering (DPHE) Water Laboratory was upgraded to better serve the affected host communities. Non-Food Items such as jerry cans, and other materials were also distributed.

Shelter/NFI – 2,230 households received LPG Starter Kits with kitchen stoves and relevant training. 13,000 households also benefitted from Shelter/NFI support and tarpaulins, blankets, solar lamps were distributed during monsoon season.

Food Security – 64,000 households (320,000 individuals) received some form of livelihood support through capacity building in improved agricultural practices and home gardening. 70,000 landless farmers also received food production assistance.

Site Management/Site Development – 65,000 individuals benefitted from Cash for Work initiatives in construction works, disaster risk mitigation activities, including the 10-kilometer canal dredging works by SMEP.

Other capacity building initiatives targeted local disaster management actors to develop their capacity in mitigating disaster risks.

Protection/GBV/Child Protection – 62,113 individuals benefitted from 40 quick impact projects on GBV prevention and response. 186 government officials participated in training on protection principles. 10 community-based committees were established to promote safer environment for children and 4,000 adolescents from 90 youth clubs benefitted from life-skills programmes, awareness raising on child protection and GBV prevention, reporting and referral of cases.