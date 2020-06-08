Helpdesk Report: K4D - Conflict analysis of Bangladesh

1. Summary

This rapid literature review examines the root causes and dynamics of conflict and (in)stability in Bangladesh. Key findings include:

Conflict profile

Bangladesh has a violent political culture, and has experienced widespread political violence, especially around elections – this is a feature of its increasingly authoritarian democracy. Political violence often sees the political, the youth and student cadre of the parties clash; while the targets of political violence are largely low and mid-ranking political party members (Hassan & Nazneen, 2017, p.206).

Social, ethnic and religious conflicts have flared when exploited for political purpose, but are mostly latent (BTI, 2018, p.27). The last decade has seen a new phase of Islamic radicalisation and violence; increased violent targeting of minorities; the continuation of genderbased violence; and violence against labour rights protests and human rights activists (Odhikar, 2019). Extremist groups pose challenges to the state’s monopoly on the use of force (BTI, 2018).

Economic profile

Bangladesh is generally heralded as an economic development success story. It passed from being a low-income country (LIC) to a lower-middle-income country (LMIC) in 2015. It is classified as a Least Developed Country (LDC), but in its 2018 triennial review, for the first time it met all requirements to graduate out of LDC status. It could graduate from LDC status in 2024.

Bangladesh’s Millennium Development Goals (MDG) achievements were remarkable, but it faces significant challenges to eliminating poverty and to climb further to be an upper-middle-income country (UMIC).

Conflict and (in)stability – causes and actors

Social cleavages - Bangladesh has a fairly homogenous population – being majority Bengali; and a majority being Muslim, with a history of harmonious social relations and strong sense of national identity. The most important schism is on the issue of the role of religion in politics and national identity. There is tradition of vocal civil society activism.

Environmental challenges - Bangladesh is one of the world’s most disaster prone countries, and most at risk from climate change.

Economic challenges and governance - To move closer to UMIC status, Bangladesh needs to accelerate growth to seven percent of GDP and above. Economic diversification, moving labour to more productive sectors, creating new sources of growth, and general productivity gains are key areas for improvement. Making growth more inclusive and reducing poverty by creating jobs and supporting rural development are key challenges. Bangladesh has achieved growth and poverty reduction despite having some of the worst governance and anti-corruption scores in the world. This is partly due to its ‘competitive clientelism’ where rent-sharing occurs across political divides (Hassan & Raihan, 2017, p.97). However, the main risk to economic stability is its poor institutional and governance landscape.

Political challenges – elections, political violence, and party politics - Rivalry between the two main political parties, the Awami League and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has dominated Bangladeshi politics since 1991. Election-related unrest has led to deadly political violence. Human rights abuses allegedly carried out by the authorities include: extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, torture, beating and harassment of opposition groups. These have become more frequent as partisan tensions have escalated. It has paralyzed civil and economic activities (BTI, 2018). Parliamentary elections in December 2018 were marred by widespread allegations of election irregularities and political violence. Violence is used by the politically affiliated to gain access to economic benefits and privileges (BTI, 2018, p.27). Complex gendered violence also occurs around election and democratic processes - including psychological, economic, sexual and physical violence.

Political settlement - Bangladeshi politics has undergone a significant transformation since its 1971 independence, including periods of prolonged military rule (BTI, 2018). Since the flawed 2014 election, the Awami League has essential controlled parliament, leading to further centralisation, partisan tendencies, and authoritarianism (BTI, 2018). It exhibits “partyarchy” and dynastic rule, which stymie regime succession and democratic consolidation, and fosters political instability as violence becomes a constitutive feature of the political settlement around regime succession (Hassan & Nazneen, 2017). The key schism in Bangladeshi politics is the divide between those that see national identity as tightly related to religion (Islam), and the other side that see national identity as tied to ethnicity and use of the Bengali language (Rahman, 2019, p.173; BTI, 2018). Elites drive this polarising divide with their competing views of the foundation myth of the nation, but not on ethnic or socioeconomic divisions (Rahman, 2019, p.173).

Yet despite Bangladesh’s divided and contentious party politics, both parties have exhibited strong commitment to a long-term development agenda, with remarkable economic and development outcomes, relative to the region (World Bank, 2016, 2018). Public support for democratic governance is high.

Justice and corruption - The realities and perceptions of injustice in the criminal justice system, and human rights violations, are fuelling distrust in the police and judicial system. This includes the lack of implementation of laws, impunity of law enforcement agencies and corruption. Law and order problems are compounded by corruption.

The Rohingya crisis - Bangladesh now hosts nearly one million Rohingya refugees. The refugees live in hastily built and severely overcrowded camps, and humanitarian and Bangladesh government aid agencies are severely strained (e.g. with healthcare and education gaps). Extreme overcrowding particularly affects health, vulnerability to environmental shocks, and women and girls. The natural environment is under pressure - especially fragile forest and land resources - and the camps face significant risks from floods and landslides during the monsoon season.

Bangladeshis are broadly supportive of the government’s decision to allow Rohingya refugees into the country. However, the crisis has already put an immense strain on the half a million Bangladeshis who live in the Cox’s Bazar District, with rising tensions with host communities (Loy, 2019). While the Bangladeshi macro-economy has shown resilience to ongoing accommodation of the refugees, without resolution, the situation threatens to deepen as a protracted and multi-dimensional crisis (World Bank, 2018. p.25). The Bangladeshi government has kept its borders open, and provided humanitarian aid with generous support from humanitarian agencies; however, its stance is that the Rohingya must return to Myanmar (World Bank, 2018. p.25). This has meant it has limited initiatives that might integrate the Rohingya. The Rohingya crisis could upset the secular/religious balance in Bangladeshi politics.

Extremism - A contemporary phase of violent extremism in Bangladesh occurred from 2013-2017, and saw the brutal murders of a number of secular bloggers, liberal academics and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transsexual (LGBT) activists. These attacks, and the more widespread threats against religious minorities and secular actors, can be seen as a trend towards the “Islamization of public life”. The groups responsible for current extremism include: Jamaat-ulMujahideen (JMB), Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), affiliates of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Islamic State (ISIS). The literature identifies political drivers of this violence as: long-standing rivalry between the Awami League and the BNP, especially the targeting of BNP ally Jamaat-e-Islami. Additional drivers include: the authorities’ repression, human rights violations, heavy-handed responses to dissent, and long-standing problems of weak governance and corruption. Domestic drivers are most significant. However, there are some international drivers – e.g. the presence of transnational terrorist groups such as ISIS and AQIS (Idris, 2017a). The new armed Rohingya insurgency on the Bangladeshi-Myanmar border could become important (IPAC, 2017, p.2).

Chittagong Hill Tracts conflict - The Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) indigenous community continue to experience widespread discrimination, and violence and abuse. This is portrayed as a law and order problem rather than a political problem (BTI, 2018, p.31).

The Bangladesh-India border - Border disputes over recent decades have seen cross-border skirmishes and killings between or by the border security agencies (Bhardwaj, 2016). Despite a 2015 agreement between the Bangladeshi and Indian governments, the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) are accused of continuing to violate human rights in the region (Odhikar, 2019).

Literature base

This paper is based on a rapid literature review, and is thus illustrative of the key issues and is not comprehensive of every issue. There is a lot of literature that explores the many different issues that contribute to conflict, political violence and (in)stability in Bangladesh across academic, think tank, policy and practitioner sources.

This query draws on the concepts of “conflict analysis” within international development policy and practitioner literature, and the DFID, FCO & MOD definition of "stability”. This paper understands “conflict analysis” as a structured process of analysis to understand conflict that focuses on the conflict profile, the actors involved and their perspectives, the causes of conflict, and the dynamics of how these elements interact (Conflict Sensitivity Consortium, 2012; Herbert, 2017). It understands stability as: ‘characterised in terms of political systems which are representative and legitimate, capable of managing conflict and change peacefully, and societies in which human rights and rule of law are respected, basic needs are met, security established and opportunities for social and economic development are open to all’ (DFID, FCO & MOD, 2011, p.5).