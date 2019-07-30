Health System Strengthening: Transforming the health information system in Bangladesh through the implementation of DHIS2

Executive Summary

Ten years ago, Bangladesh’s health information system (HIS) was paper-based and built in a disorganised manner around the unique needs of different programmes and organisations. Today,

Bangladesh is the largest DHIS2 deployer in the world. The reporting rate is on average 98%. Routine health information is now available in a timely manner, in a format accessible to all. The system now connects central, divisional and district levels with sub-district health facilities and over 13,000 community clinics. DHIS2 has been a vehicle for data systems improvement and other areas of health systems strengthening overall.

This is a compelling story to be learnt from. In August 2018, UNICEF conducted over 50 key informant interviews to collect knowledge from the Ministry of Health, key supporting partner organisations, health workers at all levels of the health system and community members, to develop a case study for critical learning.

This case study document outlines:

The way in which the DHIS2 system was implemented at-scale in Bangladesh

Analysed in retrospect, there have been five phases of DHIS2 implementation so far:

An initial phase, in which the need for improving HIS was defined, Government commitment was established, a situation analysis was carried out, DHIS2 was chosen as the best tool for Bangladesh’s context and necessary technical and financial support was secured.

An implementation phase, in which a digital infrastructure within Ministry structures was built, a reliable online national data warehouse was set-up and ‘buy-in’ to set-up and use DHIS2 across Ministry programmes was established.

An expansion phase, in which the focus was on improving the data reporting rate: datasets from multiple programmes migrated to DHIS2,

DHIS2 was expanded to the community level and individual health records were introduced.

A capacity building phase, in which the focus was on the ‘human factors’ of DHIS2 implementation to improve the quality and use of the data: ownership and increased capacity for DHIS2 was created at all levels of the health system, efforts were made to improve transparency and accountability of the system, patients, families and communities were engaged with and DHIS2 was used for emergency response.

A sustainability and policy phase, in which DHIS2 was included in the health operational plan and information and learning on the implementation experiences were shared nationally and internationally.

This case study documents the key actions taken in each phase