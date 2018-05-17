Health - Support to Bangladesh Host Communities and Institutions in the Rohingya Refugee Response - Host Community Plans and Activities updated as of 07th May, 2018 [EN/BN]

Strengthening government health services is a key part of the Joint Response Plan through support with equipment, training and institutional support. Cox’s Bazar District Hospital, and Teknaf and Ukhia upazila Health complexes will be supported including provision of laboratory capacity.

The health sector is committed to health system strengthening through support to the Government facilities. Following the assessment of the District Hospital and the two upazila health complexes in December 2017, several health sector partners committed to provide support to these facilities. Critical gaps identified include human resources, physical infrastructure, equipments, laboratory, Water and Sanitation, Healthcare Waste Management Capacity, and Infection Prevention and Control. In March 2018, the health sector convened two round table discussions among eleven health actors and donors currently investing in the District Hospital to coordinate the support and set common goals. Through this coordination mechanism, areas of overlap were identified and collaboration was formed to avoid duplication. The same exercise is ongoing for the two upazila health complexes.

Laboratory and diagnostic services have also been strengthened through building a field laboratory at the Medical College in Cox’s Bazar.

Meanwhile the establishment of new field hospitals and inpatient facilities within the camps has also alleviated the burden on government facilities. Advocacy for permission to provide services overnight has been an important priority for the health sector, as well as designing a referral standard operating procedure (SOP) to streamline referral pathways. This will reduce unnecessary referrals to government facilities.

Health sector is working with the MoHFP and IEDCR in strengthening surveillance of infectious diseases and improved capacity to respond to outbreaks and disease threats in the host community. All reported Diphtheria cases in the host community were thoroughly investigated.

The health sector also conducted water quality testing and infection prevention control at all health facilities in and around the camps, including government facilities. Recommendations were provided to facilities with contaminated water sources.

The next round of oral cholera vaccination campaign (6-13 May) will vaccinate 135,000 from the host community.

Key Challenges & Constraints

The added load on existing health services as a result of the refugee influx poses a threat to the host community due to loss of potential services. While the sector is attempting to address negative impacts on the host community, capacity to do so is dependent on resources, including funding under the JRP and ability to meet needs. Additional threat is the rain and floods which may cause spontaneous movements of people and competition for safe havens.

Lack of access to medical facility services after 5pm is a continuing challenge.