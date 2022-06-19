Health Sector - Health Facility Quarterly Monitoring Report, Jan - Mar 2022

OVERVIEW

Health Facility Quarterly Monitoring is a critical exercise conducted by the Health Sector every quarter. This qualitative exercise assesses the service availability in different levels of healthcare against the Minimum Package for Essential Health Services for Primary Healthcare. It aims to identify, inform partners to address the needs/gaps expressed by the health sector partners providing health services across the FDMN/Rohingya Refugee Camps. The Q1 2022 exercise was limited to Health Post (93) and Primary Healthcare Centers (43).