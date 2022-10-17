Health Facility Rationalization Assessment Report: Ensuring Equitable and Efficient Distribution of Health Facilities in the Refugee Camps, Cox’s Bazar Bangladesh - September 2022

1. Introduction

a. In 2017, a violent military crackdown in Rakhine State, Myanmar culminated in a sudden displacement of more than 742,000 people in August that year- triggering the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh where an estimated 913,660 Rohingya refugees (Female-51.5%, Male-48.5%) live under difficult conditions across 33 camps in Teknaf and Ukiya Upazilla in the Southern District of Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh1 The crisis has impacted the health systems at many levels.

b. World Health Organization (WHO) is leading the coordination of the health sector response together with the Ministry of Health (MoH) as a Co-lead and in collaboration with the Office of the Refugee, Relief, Repatriation Commission (RRRC) and more than 70 health implementing organizations providing primary and secondary health care services through a network of about 130 health c. The crisis has now reached a protracted level2 and coupled with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is facing a significant funding shortfall renewing the efforts to find efficiency in the delivery of health assistance. To meet this new goal, in line with the local Health Sector Strategic Plan, the Health Sector undertook a review of the distribution and architecture of the local primary healthcare services to prepare for and adapt to these changing dynamics while ensuring equitable access to priority health services.

d. In the Health Sector, the number and geographic distribution of health facilities underpin the efficiency in the delivery of essential healthcare services. Without prioritization and alignment to evidence-based standards, an uncoordinated approach does amplify critical gaps in the response and promotes the waste of resources.

e. To inform the decision on the allocation and distribution of healthcare facilities, the Health Sector Strategic Advisory Group (SAG) endorsed the rationalization exercise described here.

f. The rationalization exercise aims to define an efficient and equitable distribution of all the affected people in a predictable, efficient, and timely manner so that the humanitarian community is more transparent and accountable3 .

g. In 2019, the health sector conducted a similar exercise that reformed the distribution of primary healthcare facilities from about 200 health facilities in the acute phase of the response to about 130 by 2020. However, despite strong oversight of the sector, the number of health facilities has gradually risen- rolling back some of the gains that were already made in achieving efficiency. This has happened due to illicit establishments perpetuated by other local administrative bottlenecks that are not within the scope of this document to explore.

h. The Health Sector, with the strategic oversight of SAG, led the exercise in collaboration with the Health Sector partners (United Nations, INGOs, NGOs). This paper outlines the principles that governed the rationalization exercise in a systematic, accountable, and transparent manner.