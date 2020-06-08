HCTT Cyclone Amphan Response Plan: Monitoring Dashboard (8 June 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 20 May 2020, Cyclone Amphan made landfall near Jammu Island, West Bengal. Situation Analysis and Anticipatory Impacts Assessments were issued prior cyclone landfall. It activated the Humanitarian Preparedness and Response Plan (HPRP) in line with the HCTT contingency plan for climaterelated disasters in time of COVID- 19 pandemic. On 31 May 2020, the Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG) co-led by DDM and CARE completed the Joint Needs Assessment and the HCTT Cyclone Amphan Response Plan was finalized. It integrates some components of the IFRC’s appeal launched on 28 May 2020. The response plan covers the following sectors: Child Protection,

Gender-based Violence with Sexual and Reproductive Health, Food Security, Nutrition, Shelter and WASH. A section on Coordination complements the sectoral plans. The HCTT response focused on the seven most impacted districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Patuakhali, Barguna, Bhola and Jashore