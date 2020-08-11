HCTT Cyclone Amphan Response Plan: Monitoring Dashboard (10 August 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The HCTT response focused on the seven most impacted districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Patuakhali, Barguna, Bhola and Jashore. Almost 3 months has been passed but still most of the places people living in worse condition due to repair of embankment and people living in worse condition.

The humanitarian community is implementing the Humanitarian Response Plan for Cyclone Amphan. It produced a 4Ws report and a Monitoring Dashboard report to strengthen accountability mechanisms, to support decision-making processes including those related to funding and to report on progress in the implementation of the Localization Agenda.