Hazard Incidents in Bangladesh, October 2019

Overview of Hazard Incidents in October, 2019 In October 2019, six hazards took place across Bangladesh including flood, fire, boat capsize, lightning, bridge collapse and wild animal attack.

The most frequently occurred hazard of this month was fire with 16 incidents in 11 districts i.e. Dhaka, Tangail, Cox’s Bazar, Brahmanbaria, Chattogram,

Munshiganj, Gazipur, Naogaon, Bogura, Mymensingh and Rangpur across the country among which Gazipur and Dhaka faced four incidents each, correspondingly.

Flood has affected six districts, i.e.

Rajshahi, Shariatpur, Kushtia, Rajbari, Chapai Nawabganj, Pabna and Natore in the first week of October 2019.

Lightning took place in seven districts,

i.e. Chandpur, Madaripur, Meherpur, Rajbari, Dinajpur, Satkhira, and Noakhali with nine incidents.

Boat capsize took place in Dhaka with two incidents. The only incident of wild animal attack took place in Bandarban and only incident of bridge collapse was reported in Tangail in this month.