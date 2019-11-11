11 Nov 2019

Hazard Incidents in Bangladesh, October 2019

Report
from NIRAPAD
Published on 31 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (684.8 KB)

Overview of Hazard Incidents in October, 2019 In October 2019, six hazards took place across Bangladesh including flood, fire, boat capsize, lightning, bridge collapse and wild animal attack.

The most frequently occurred hazard of this month was fire with 16 incidents in 11 districts i.e. Dhaka, Tangail, Cox’s Bazar, Brahmanbaria, Chattogram,
Munshiganj, Gazipur, Naogaon, Bogura, Mymensingh and Rangpur across the country among which Gazipur and Dhaka faced four incidents each, correspondingly.

Flood has affected six districts, i.e.
Rajshahi, Shariatpur, Kushtia, Rajbari, Chapai Nawabganj, Pabna and Natore in the first week of October 2019.
Lightning took place in seven districts,

i.e. Chandpur, Madaripur, Meherpur, Rajbari, Dinajpur, Satkhira, and Noakhali with nine incidents.
Boat capsize took place in Dhaka with two incidents. The only incident of wild animal attack took place in Bandarban and only incident of bridge collapse was reported in Tangail in this month.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.