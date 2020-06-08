Hazard Incidents in Bangladesh, May 2020

Overview of Hazard Incidents in May 2020

In May 2020, eight devastating hazards took place across Bangladesh i.e. Covid-19 pandemic, super cyclone Amphan, fire, lightning, boat capsize, nor’wester, wild animal attack and wall collapse.

In May 2020, Covid-19 affected a total of 39,486 persons across the country among which 482 persons died and 9,621 persons recovered. From March 08 to May 31, 2020, the total number of Covid-19 patient is 47,153 among which 650 persons died and 9,781 persons recovered.

Super cyclone Amphan affected 19 districts which affected 2.6 million people causing huge loss of lives and properties.

Fire affected nine districts with 13 incidents. Lightning took place in 16 districts with 17 incidents.

Nor’wester affected three districts with three incidents. Wild animal attack took place in two districts with two incidents.

Boat capsize affected four districts with four incidents. The only incident of wall collapse took place in Nilphamari