Hazard Incidents in Bangladesh, May 2019

In May 2019, nine devastating hazards took place across Bangladesh including fire, wild animal attack, lightning, nor’wester, cyclone, boat capsize, landslide, building collapse and bridge collapse.

The mostly occurred hazard of this month was fire with 20 incidents in 14 districts correspondingly Sylhet, Gazipur, Barishal, Rangpur, Lakhshmipur, Chattogram, Kurigram, Natore, Cumilla, Sirajganj, Dhaka, Gazipur, Sherpur and Panchagarh. Lightning took place in 14 districts, i.e. Kishoreganj, Netrokona, Kushtia, Naogaon, Chapainawabganj, Gazipur, Cox’s Bazar, Khagrachhari, Brahmanbaria, Sirajganj, Habiganj, Pirojpur, Cumilla and Rajshahi correspondingly with 17 incidents.

Cyclone “FANI” took place in 28 districts with a huge loss of lives and properties.

Also, nor’ wester occurred in seven districts, i.e. Bagerhat, Netrokona, Dhaka, Naogaon, Thakurgaon, Tangail and Bogura.