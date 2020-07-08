Hazard Incidents in Bangladesh, June 2020

Overview of Hazard Incidents in June 2020

In June 2020, 10 devastating hazards took place across Bangladesh i.e. Covid-19 pandemic, lightning, riverbank erosion, wild animal attack, fire, tornado, heavy rainfall, flood, boat capsize and flash flood.

In June 2020, Covid-19 affected a total of 98,330 persons across the country among which 1,197 persons died and 49,844 persons recovered. From March 08 to June 30, 2020, the total number of Covid-19 patient is 145,843 among which 1,847 persons died and 59,624 persons recovered.

Lightning took place in 24 districts with 59 incidents in which 73 persons were killed and three persons injured. Riverbank erosion affected two districts with four incidents which affected 139 households and washed away croplands, trees and one primary school.

Wild animal attack took place in two districts with five incidents which injured 10 persons and damaged 25 HA cropland. Fire affected eight districts with 21 incidents which killed eight persons, injured 20 persons, and caused damage of huge properties. Only incident of Tornado took place in Brahmanbaria in which 12 houses broke and three houses completely collapsed. The only reported heavy rainfall was in Cox’s Bazar which partially affected 29,295 households and inundated 250 villages. Flood took place in 13 districts affecting 1,012,775 people in 266 unions. Boat capsize was reported in three districts with three incidents in which 37 persons killed and one person injured. The only incident of flash flood was reported in Sunamganj in which one person was missing.