Hazard Incidents in Bangladesh, June 2019

In June 2019, 11 devastating hazards took place across Bangladesh including lightning, fire, nor’wester, landslide, flash flood, waterlogging, building collapse, boat capsize, bridge collapse, riverbank erosion and flood.

The frequently occurred hazard of this month was lightning with 59 incidents in 32 districts across the country among which Satkhira, Rajshahi and Nilphamari faced six, five and four incidents, correspondingly.

Fire took place in 19 districts i.e. Gazipur, Manikganj, Noakhali, Rajbari, Dhaka, Narayanganj, Tangail, Shariatpur, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Lakhsmipur, Jashore, Bhola, Cumilla, Pirojpur, Sherpur, Natore and Gaibandha, correspondingly with 33 incidents.

Flash flood occurred in six districts i.e. Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Lalmonirhat, Sunamganj, Netrokona and Sylhet with five incidents. Bridge collapse took place in four districts i.e. Brahmanbaria, Moulvibazar, Patuakhali and Kurigram with four incidents.