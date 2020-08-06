Hazard Incidents in Bangladesh, July 2020

Overview of Hazard Incidents in July 2020

In July 2020, six devastating hazards took place across Bangladesh i.e. Covid-19 pandemic, monsoon flood, lightning, fire, boat capsize and bridge collapse.

In July 2020, Covid-19 affected a total of 91,164 persons across the country among which 1,264 persons died and 76,554 persons recovered. From March 08, 2020 to July 31, 2020, the total number of Covid-19 patient is 236,698 among which 3,116 persons died and 136,204 persons recovered. According to NDRCC report of July 31, 2020, monsoon flood affected 5,448,926 population in 33 districts across the country among which 43 persons died so far.

Lightning took place in 12 districts with 19 incidents in which 24 persons killed and six persons injured.

10 incidents of fire took place in five districts in which three persons killed and three persons injured along with loss of properties.

Boat capsize took place in five districts with five incidents which killed five persons and three persons were missing along with drowning of boat, bulkhead and lighter ship.

Only incident of bridge collapse took place in Bogura in which a 22 meter bridge collapsed and a truck was damaged.