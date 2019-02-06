Hazard Incidents in Bangladesh, January 2019

Overview of Hazard Incidents in January, 2019

January was a month of three devastating man-made hazards, i.e. fire, boat-capsize and building collapse with a total of 13, five and two incidents respectively.

Fire was the mostly occurred hazard which took place in 11 districts correspondingly Dhaka, Gazipur, Kushtia, Bhola, Rangamati, Jashore, Noakhali, Chattogram, Narayanganj, Sirajganj and Rangpur. The 13 incidents of fire injured five persons and caused monetary loss of approximately BDT 17 crore.

With five incidents in five districts, i.e. Munshiganj, Bagerhat, Noakhali, Dhaka and Chandpur; boat capsize was the most devastating hazard of the month in terms of loss and damage to human lives. The incidents caused death of three persons and 22 persons were missing.

Along with these, two incidents of building collapse took place in Kushtia. The incidents caused death of three persons and injured five persons.