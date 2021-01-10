Hazard Incidents in Bangladesh, December 2020

In December 2020, seven devastating hazards took place across Bangladesh i.e. covid-19 pandemic, fire, boat capsize, bridge collapse, wall collapse, wild animal attack and embankment collapse.

Covid-19 affected a total of 48,578 persons across the country among which 914 persons died and 76,748 persons recovered in December 2020. From March 08, 2020 to December 31, 2020, the total number of Covid-19 patient is 513,510 among which 7,559 persons died and 457,459 persons recovered.

In December 2020, a total of 23 incidents of fire reported throughout Bangladesh in which 7 persons killed along with loss of properties. However, NDRCC reported 619 incidents in 8 divisions where Dhaka division faced 211 incidents and Chattogram division faced 87 incidents.

Bridge Collpase took place in 2 districts with 2 incidents in which 8 persons were injured.

Only one incident of wall collapse happened in which two persons killed Boat Capsize took place in 2 districts with 2 incidents in which 12 persons were killed. One incident of embankment collapse took place where no impact reported. Only one incident of wild animal attack happened in which 10 acres of Aman rice land were damaged.