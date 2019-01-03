Hazard Incidents in Bangladesh, December 2018

Overview of Hazard Incidents in December, 2018

Fire was the only hazard in December with 16 incidents which took place in six districts correspondingly Dhaka, Gazipur, Chattogram, Narayanganj, Habiganj and Nilphamari. Among these, Dhaka faced the highest frequency of fire (five incidents). Due to the incidents of fire, four persons were killed and 14 were injured. Also, four cows were killed along with seven cattle houses were burnt with a loss of BDT 800,000.

Along with this, it caused damage of properties including 18 houses and six shops, three garments factories and one plywood factory. The approximate loss of garments factories and the cotton mill is BDT 760,000,000 which covers the major portion of the overall financial losses due to the fire incidents i.e. BDT 761,050,000.

A maximum of three incidents took place in a day in two different districts on 12th December. Also a major incident took place on 29th December in Dhaka, where two children of the same family were killed and their parents got injured due to the fire.