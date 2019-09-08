08 Sep 2019

Hazard Incidents in Bangladesh, August 2019

Report
from NIRAPAD
Published on 31 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (773.72 KB)

Overview of Hazard Incidents in August, 2019

In August 2019, six devastating hazards took place across Bangladesh including flood, fire, bridge collapse, boat capsize, lightning and wild animal attack.

The most frequently occurred hazard of this month was lightning with 20 incidents in 14 districts across the country among which Jamalpur and Faridpur faced three incidents each, and Cox’s Bazar faced two incidents of it.

Fire took place in seven districts i.e. Narayanganj, Gazipur, Dhaka, Kurigram, Chattogram, Pabna and Gaibandha, correspondingly with 17 incidents.

Boat capsize took place in four districts i.e. Cox’s Bazar, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Bogura, Munshiganj, Jamalpur, Habiganj and Rajbari with nine incidents.

Bridge collapse occurred in eight districts i.e. Jhenaidah, Cumilla, Jamalpur and Faridpur with four incidents. The only incident of wild animal attack took place in Chattogram.

Flood was devastating in July, 2019 which had effects in the first week of August, 2019 across the country.

