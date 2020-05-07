Hazard Incidents in Bangladesh, April 2020

Overview of Hazard Incidents in April 2020

In April 2020, eight devastating hazards took place across Bangladesh including Covid-19 pandemic, fire, flood, boat capsize, earthquake, lightning, nor’wester and hailstorm, lightning, boat capsize and building collapse.

In April 2020, Covid-19 affected a total of 8,117 in 63 districts across the country among which 202 persons died and 135 persons recovered.

Fire took place in 18 districts with 27 incidents among which Gazipur and Dhaka faced five incidents each of fire. Only incident of flood occurred in Rangpur. Boat capsize took place in Cox’s Bazar and Tangail with two incidents. Only incident of earthquake took place in Sylhet.

Lightning affected 18 districts with 35 incidents. Nor’wester took place in nine districts with 12 incidents. The only incident of hailstorm was reported in Chuadanga.