Hazard Incidents in Bangladesh, April 2019

Overview of Hazard Incidents in April, 2019

In April 2019, five devastating hazards took place across Bangladesh including fire, lightning, nor’wester, building collapse, and boat capsize.

The mostly occurred hazard of this month was fire with 38 incidents in 14 districts correspondingly Dhaka, Gazipur, Naogaon, Chattogram, Kushtia, Sirajganj, Tangail, Chuadanga, Narayanganj, Cumilla, Magura, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, and Cox’s Bazar.

Lightning took place in nine districts, i.e. Maulvibazar, Rajshahi, Habiganj, Mymensingh, Netrokona, Jamalpur, Sylhet, Sunamganj and Thakurgaon correspondingly with 11 incidents.

Nor’wester occurred in seven districts, i.e. Joypurhat, Natore, Kishoreganj, Dhaka, Jamalpur,

Khulna and Moulvibazar with eight incidents.

Boat capsize was also devastating with two incidents in Khulna and Cox’s Bazar.