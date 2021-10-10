Hazard Incidences in Bangladesh, September 2021

In September 2021, a total of 11 types of hazards took place across Bangladesh i.e. COVID 19, Lightning, Boat Capsize, Flood, Fire Incident, Heavy Rainfall, Riverbank Erosion, Embankment Collapse, Bridge Collapse, Wild Animal Attack, Wall Collapse. Among them, COVID 19 affected a total of 52,231 persons across the country in September. 1,136 persons died and 83,993 persons recovered from COVID19 according to the national report of September, 2021.

Lightning was another severe hazard that took life of 34 persons across 24 districts according to national dailies. In 9 districts 17 people died and 4 people were reported missing in separate Boat Capsize. Due to flood in the first half of this month 9 districts reported heavy damage. 7,799 hectares of crop lands reported being damaged, and 1,117,966 families were affected according to NDRCC reports, and multiple educational and religious institutes were also damaged due to the floodAccording to NDRCC reports 292 fire incidents took place throughout the country, in which 4 people died. Bridge Collapsed in two separate districts and no injuries were reported. Riverbank Erosion took place in Bogura, Brahmanbaria, Faridpur, Gaibandha, Kurigram, Magura, Manikganj, Shariatpur, Sylhet, Shirajganj, Pabna, Rajbari districts causing widespread damage to lives, properties, crops and croplands. Heavy Rainfall was reported in Kurigram.

Embankment Collapsed in Feni, Faridpur, Jashore, Kurigram, Rajbari, Shatkhira, Tangail and Potuakhali. Wild Animal Attack was reported in chattogram, huge numbers of rats wreaked havoc in the farmlands of sitakunda upazila. Wall Collapsed in Bangladesh bank's office, Chattogram 7 people were reported injured in the incident.