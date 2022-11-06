Hazard Incidences in Bangladesh, October 2022

In October 2022, 13 types of hazard incidents occurred across Bangladesh, including Boat Capsize, Covid-19, Cyclone, Dengue, Fire, Monsoon Flood, Riverbank Erosion, Landslide, Bridge Collapse, Wild Animal Attack, Lightning, Wall Collapse, and Embankment Collapse. Covid-19 affected a total number of 10,043 people across the country in October 2022. According to the national report published in October 2022, due to Covid-19, 60 people died and 15,636 people recovered. On the basis of the DGHS daily situation report, dengue was more rigorous in October compared to September month 2022. It caused of death 86 people and 21,934 confirmed cases were identified in October month in 61 districts. On 24 October Cyclone Sitrang hit 10 coastal districts namely Khulna, Bagerhat, Barguna, Patuakhali. Bhola, Noakhali, Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Pirojpur and Barishal districts in Bangladesh. The monetary value of the lost crop was approximately 1.02 million US dollars. Total affected people by cyclone Sitrang were 9,68,793 and 15 people died. With reference to the daily hazard situation report of MoDMR and DDM, a total of 467 Fire incidents occurred in 24 districts, resulting in the deaths of 10 people and the injuries of 25 others. Lightning had a severe effect on October 2022. 24 people died and 3 were injured due to 17 different lightning events in 16 districts. Riverbank Erosion has had a big impact this month. It took place in nine different districts i.e., Manikganj, Rajbari, Munsiganj, Sirajganj, Sylhet, Rajshashi, Jhenaidah, Tangail, and Satkhira. People did not starve to death, but their homestead, cropland, and many institutions were destroyed.

15 instances of Boat Capsized occurred in 13 different districts, which caused death of 25 people and 8 people went missing in October 2022. 3 Embankment Collapse occurred in Satkhira, Sirajganj, and Khulna districts. Approximately 222-meter embankment was washed away into rivers. Three Bridge Collapse took place in Cumilla Jamalpur, Bagerhat districts where one person was injured. There were three incidents of Wild Animal Attack in three different districts namely Sherpur, Bandarban and Faridpur, which caused the death of 10-15 goats and 1 farmer, also 2 people were injured. One Wall Collapsed at Narayanganj causing the death of one person on 21 October 2022. A Monsoon Flood has been occurred Sadar Upazilla in Jamalpur District. Amon, Ropa and vegetable fields were inundated. One Landslide took place in Chattogram on 5th October 2022, due to which vehicle communication was disrupted