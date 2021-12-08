Hazard Incidences in Bangladesh, November 2021

In November 2021, 9 hazards took place across Bangladesh i.e. Covid 19, Lightning, Fire Incident, Boat Capsize,

Riverbank erosion, Embankment collapse, Wildlife Inflicted Damage, Wall Collapse, Earthquake. Among them, the most devastating Covid 19 affected a total of 6745 persons across the country. Among which 113 persons died and 7542 persons recovered according to the national report of November, 2021. According to NDRCC reports 594 fire incidents took place throughout the country, in which 12 people died, 29 people were injured. In 7 districts 7 people died and 8 people were reported missing in separate boat capsize incidents. Riverbank erosion took place in Rajbari,

Barguna, Sirajganj districts causing widespread damage to lives, properties, crops and croplands.

Embankments collapsed in Tangail and Chapainawabganj washing away several houses. 2 incidents of Wildlife inflicted damage was reported in chattogram of wild elephant attack with the death of 2 people. Wall collapsed in Dhaka, 1 child was reported dead. In Chapainawabganj, 1 lightning incident was reported killing 2 people. One earthquake incident was reported in this month having the centre of the tremor 347 km away from Earthquake Observation centre, Agargaon, Dhaka in India-Mayanmar border.