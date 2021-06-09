Hazard Incidences in Bangladesh, May 2021

Overview of Hazard Incidences in May 2021

In May 2021, 11 hazards took place across Bangladesh i.e Fire, Heat Wave, Nor’wester, Lightning, Cyclone, Boat Capsize, Earthquake, Bridge Collapse, Landslide, Wall Collapse, and Wild Animal Attack. In May 2021, Covid-19 affected a total of 41,408 persons across the country among where 1,169 died and 58,946 recovered. NDRCC reported a total of 485 Fire incidents throughout the country among which Dhaka division faced 127, Khulna division 98, and Chattogram division 104 of fire this month. However, from NDRCC Daily Disaster Reports and different dailies, detailed information of 25 fire incidents were found in which 8 people died and 14 sustained injuries. May 2021 witnessed mild to moderate Heatwave in all 8 divisions. The highest temperature was recorded 39.8°C in Khulna. Nor’wester hit 8 districts throughout this month in which 4 people died. Boat capsized in 2 districts resulted in taking 28 lives. Moreover, 66 people died and 8 were injured in 38 districts due to Lightning. Two Bridges collapsed in separate districts and communication was highly disrupted. Five Earthquakes took place in the Sylhet region this month with no casualties reported. Wild elephant attacks killed 4 in 3 districts. In addition, a child died in a landslide, and one was killed due to wall collapse this month.