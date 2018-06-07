Hazard Incidences in Bangladesh, May 2018

Overview of Hazard Incidents in May 2018

In May 2018, 6 hazard incidents took place among which 2 were manmade (fire, boat-capsize) and 4 were natural (lightning, heavy rainfall, Landslide and Nor’wester). The frequency of hazards are quite high in number and their impacts took lives of about 127 persons.

The most devastating hazard of this month was lightning. In May, 2018 lightning occurred about 109 times which caused death of 119 persons and seriously injured 37 persons. Some other incidents were frequent in number but caused less harm to human lives.

Along with this, fire was also remarkable in terms of damage, disruption and distress. The 4 incidents of fire took place with the death of 1 person and injured 7 persons with loss of money and properties.

Another frequently occurred hazard was heavy rainfall. Though the 21 incidents of this hazard did not have any damage reported so far, it had an effect on disruption of service facilities (such as electricity).

Nor’wester also occurred in this month with effects on human lives and properties. 7 persons died, 3 were injured and a huge amount of trees and crops got damaged along with damage of more than 2,700 houses.

Landslide occurred thrice this month with the death of 1 persons, injury of 4 persons and 4 were missing after the Landslide. The only incident of boat-capsize caused death of 1 person.