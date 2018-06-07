07 Jun 2018

Hazard Incidences in Bangladesh, May 2018

Report
from NIRAPAD
Published on 31 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (642.08 KB)

Overview of Hazard Incidents in May 2018

In May 2018, 6 hazard incidents took place among which 2 were manmade (fire, boat-capsize) and 4 were natural (lightning, heavy rainfall, Landslide and Nor’wester). The frequency of hazards are quite high in number and their impacts took lives of about 127 persons.

The most devastating hazard of this month was lightning. In May, 2018 lightning occurred about 109 times which caused death of 119 persons and seriously injured 37 persons. Some other incidents were frequent in number but caused less harm to human lives.

Along with this, fire was also remarkable in terms of damage, disruption and distress. The 4 incidents of fire took place with the death of 1 person and injured 7 persons with loss of money and properties.

Another frequently occurred hazard was heavy rainfall. Though the 21 incidents of this hazard did not have any damage reported so far, it had an effect on disruption of service facilities (such as electricity).

Nor’wester also occurred in this month with effects on human lives and properties. 7 persons died, 3 were injured and a huge amount of trees and crops got damaged along with damage of more than 2,700 houses.

Landslide occurred thrice this month with the death of 1 persons, injury of 4 persons and 4 were missing after the Landslide. The only incident of boat-capsize caused death of 1 person.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.