Hazard Incidences in Bangladesh, January 2021

In January 2021, seven devastating hazards took place across Bangladesh i.e. Covid19 pandemic, fire, wall collapse, boat capsize, cold wave, bridge collapse, wild animal attack.

In January 2021, Covid-19 affected a total of 21,723 persons across the country among which 568 persons died and 22,285 persons recovered. From March 08, 2020 to November 30, 2020, the total number of Covid-19 patient is 535,139 among which 8,127 persons died and 479,744 persons recovered. 37 incidents of fire took place which killed 17 persons and injured 54 persons. However NDRCC reported 691 incidents throughout the country in which Dhaka division faced 204 incidents and Chattogram division faced 130 incidents of fire in January 2021.

Wall collapse happened in 5 districts with 5 incidents which killed 7 persons and injured 4 persons.

Boat capsize took place in 4 districts with 5 incidents in which 7 person were killed and 11 were persons injured.

A mild cold wave is blowing over Rangpur division, Naogaon, Mymensingh, Tangail, Faridpur,

Gopalganj, Kushtia, Khulna, Barisal, Bhola, Jashore, Panchagarh, Nilphamari, Kurigram, Chuadanga,

Pabna and Srimongol from January 15. 3 persons were killed by bailey bridge collpase in Rangamati and 2 persons were killed and 1 person was injured by wild animal attack in Bandarban.