Hazard Incidences in Bangladesh, August 2022

Overview of Hazard Incidences in August 2022

In August 2022, 13 hazards occurred across Bangladesh, including Covid-19, Fire, BoatCapsize, Heat-wave, Dengue, Lightning, Bridge Collapse, Sea High Tide, Waterlogging, Wild Animal Attack, and Embankment Collapse. The most devastating of which was Covid 19, which affected a total of 6,689 people across the country in a single month. According to the national report published in August 2022, 33 people died and 14,073 people were rescued from the rubble. According to the NDRCC, a total of 584 fire incidents occurred throughout the country, resulting in the deaths of 22 people and the injuries of 16 others. Riverbank Erosion has increased in comparison to the previous month.

It took place on several dates, in nine different neighborhoods. People did not starve to death, but their homes were destroyed. In August, waterlogging occurred and many villages go underwater. It was reported that there were three heat wave incidents this month, and the highest temperature was recorded at 37.8 degrees Celsius on the 19th of August in Mymensingh, with Rajshahi, Rangpur, and Khulna divisions. A mild heat wave has been in Gopalganj and Manikganj districts along with Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Khulna from the 15th to the 19th of August. As a result of the extreme heat of the summer, Dengue fever has a noticeable impact on August as well. In August, 22, 3492 confirmed cases were identified, with the majority of patients housed in Dhaka and 212 death cases held in Dhaka.