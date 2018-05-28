Hazard Incidences in Bangladesh, April 2018

Overview of Hazard Incidents in April 2018

April, 2018 was the month of 9 hazardous incidents including Fire, Hailstorm, Building collapse, Lightning, Boat capsizes, Nor’wester, Bridge Collapse, Land Slide, and Earthquake. In April 2018, 47 incidents of fire occurred in 21 districts that caused to death of 5 people, injury of 31 people. Besides, Hailstorm have been occurred in 3 upazilla at 2 districts in April that caused huge amount of damage on crops especially boro, irri, corn, brinjal, maize, cucumbers, lumps, onion etc. In other side, two incidents of building collapse were caused to death of 2 people and injury of 4 people in Nawabganj and Pabna.

However, Lightning was the most devastating hazard in this month. In the month of April, 77 incidents of lightning have reported that caused to death of 84 people and injury of 23 people in 39 districts. Besides, Boat capsize have been reported in Bhola and Munshiganj that caused of missing of 1 man at Munshiganj. Moreover, 30 incidents of Nor’wester have been informed in 17 districts which caused to death of 5 people and injury of 37 people.

In other side, Bridge Collapse has been reported in Bogura and Shariatpur districts that caused to disruption of communication in both districts. In April 23, Land Slide was occurred at Chattogram that caused to death of one man. Besides, an earthquake was felt with 5.1 magnitudes in Sylhet on April 24.