Hamdan bin Zayed donates AED5m to campaign to assist Rohingya refugees

ABU DHABI, 24th May 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has donated AED 5 million to the campaign in solidarity with Rohingya refugees, which was launched today across the UAE, in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Hamdan's donation stems from his keenness to provide assistance to the Rohingya refugees who face difficult conditions.

The campaign complements the UAE's proactive humanitarian and development efforts in helping the Rohingya refugees since the onset of the crisis in Myanmar, which forced them to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh.

WAM/Hassan Bashir