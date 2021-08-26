Bangladesh + 1 more
Guiding principles for community engagement in WASH infrastructures’ planning and design
Attachments
1. Checklist for planning and design of WASH facilities
Introductory notes
Some WASH agencies operating in camps or host communities have never attended a WASH coordination meetings or TWiGs. This is creating harm to other partners and to comminity themselves, especially when it comes to different approaches in terms of methodologies, distribution and subsidies. Coordination for good programming and accountability is key.
All WASH staff (including contractors) should be trained on child safeguarding and PSEA before any consultations.
Human needs (for food, shelter, health, WASH services, etc.) are universal. Persons with disabilities share those needs with all other human beings. Persons with disabilities may require action to meet needs that are specific to them (accessibility, communication, personal assistance, etc.). Rights-based actors usually replace the term ‘specific needs’ with the term ‘specific requirements’, because this places the emphasis on realizing their rights.