Guiding principles for community engagement in WASH infrastructures’ planning and design

1. Checklist for planning and design of WASH facilities

Introductory notes

Some WASH agencies operating in camps or host communities have never attended a WASH coordination meetings or TWiGs. This is creating harm to other partners and to comminity themselves, especially when it comes to different approaches in terms of methodologies, distribution and subsidies. Coordination for good programming and accountability is key.

All WASH staff (including contractors) should be trained on child safeguarding and PSEA before any consultations.