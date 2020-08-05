Guidelines for Caregiver-Led Education

Instructions to caregivers

Due to COVID19, all learning facilities are closed until the end of the month. While the learning centers are closed, it is important that the students continue with learning using the education materials they have at home. Therefore, you as the caregivers can support your children in learning.

General Caregiver Instructions:

• Practice with your children every day

• Ask children about their practice and listen to their answer

• Spend 1-2 hours per day on education using the pages in the table

• Choose someone in your home to work with the children. This person must be someone at home, not the neighbor or someone else not living in your home.

If you care for children who are going to learning center teaching LCFA

o All children were given workbooks/exercise khata. You will work with your children through the workbooks/exercise khata.

o Based on the level at which your children are studying, look at the chart for weekly exercises that can be done.