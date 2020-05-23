Guide for media on communicating in public health emergencies [EN/BN]

A public health crisis or emergency is characterised by its ability to cause ill health and death among hundreds, thousands or sometimes millions of people. In a health crisis, the media has the power to save lives. Effective communication can help to prevent or reduce the spread of disease, and guide those affected towards health services and treatment.

This manual provides tips for media practitioners on how to help audiences during health emergencies. It can be read in conjunction with BBC Media Action’s Lifeline Production Manual (also available online) which provides more general guidance on how to communicate with people affected by humanitarian crises in order to help save lives and reduce suffering.

This guide, along with other guidance for media and humanitarian agencies working together, is also available in a number of other languages.

This guide was originally created by BBC Media Action for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, with funding from the US Agency for International Development. It has been translated into Bangla by BBC Media Action with funding from the H2H Network, which is supported by the UK Department for International Development and hosted by the Danish Refugee Council.