Guidance Note on Rohingya Women’s Right to Self-Organise in Refugee Camps in Cox’s Bazar

By the Women’s Empowerment and Leadership Task Force under the Gender in Humanitarian Action Working Group - Rohingya Refugee Crisis Response, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh (as of 23 June 2019)

Background

The Women’s Empowerment and Leadership Task Force under the ISCG Gender in Humanitarian Action Working Group (GiHA WG) are working to promote the safety and protection, as well as providing the skills and opportunities, to empower women in camp governance through engagement in formal and informal decision making and leadership positions and bodies, in line with internationally-recognized standards and frameworks. Notably, the involvement of the Rohingya refugee community, particularly women, in the organization and administration of refugee camps and settlements is important for security, effectiveness of services and infrastructure provided, as well as for their overall well-being, dignity and resilience.

The overall goal of the taskforce is to ensure that the ability of Rohingya women to effect positive changes in their communities is recognized and encouraged.

There are Rohingya women leaders, including survivors of conflict related sexual and gender based violence, that are self-organizing and forming their own groups in the camps to advocate for their rights and call for justice. Examples include the Shanti Mohila network that submitted a request for investigation to the International Criminal Court in 2018 and the Rohingya Women’s Welfare Society that spoke to the Security Council last year which provides counseling and helps women on issues of domestic violence, child marriage and health. In line with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2467 just recently adopted, the capacity building of these women-led and survivor-led organizations need to be further supported to enhance community-level protection mechanisms against sexual violence, and to increase women’s active and meaningful engagement in processes to strengthen gender equality, women’s empowerment and protection.

There are reports that some independent women groups have been requested by certain humanitarian actors to seek government permission to organize activities in some of the camps in which these women live. There have also been reports of activities disrupted on grounds that Rohingya refugees are not allowed to conduct any activities independent of any humanitarian agency/organization. However, we are meant to understand that this issue has not been reported for activities conducted by Rohingya men’s groups operating in the camps, e.g. Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights and Voice of Rohingya, as well as the Centre for Social Integrity. This restriction on women-led or survivor-led groups is a concern.