Guidance note on remote CP Case Management Cox's Bazar

Humanitarian agencies consider remote Child Protection Case Management during infectious disease outbreak like COVID-19 pandemic. A considerable amount of preparation, planning and adaptation needed for a qualitative remote CM services to deal with various child protection issues. Following measures and steps are suggested as a guidance when supporting children remotely, either by phone, text or through CM Volunteers. Please refer the Technical Note on CP CM during COVID-19 in CXB [link] and inter-agency Technical Guidance on child protection during the COVID-19 pandemic and as a reference.

It is important to recognize by both CP staff and the community itself that children experience increased child protection risks during emergencies like COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, measures used to prevent and control the spread of the virus can expose children to protection risks. Both CM staff and volunteers including the community need to be aware that the children and their families can negatively be impacted by isolation and quarantine measures.

Remote case follow up through face-to-face visits by Volunteers / Direct Phone Conversation / Text Messaging:

1) If the child/caregiver is reachable by phone, schedule frequent calls (at least twice a week or as per the needs).

2) Consider women and adolescent girls may not be able to speak privately in their present environment.

3) All case management principles should be followed, particularly ‘Do No Harm’, ‘Privacy’ and Confidentiality. (ensuring that child/families able to speak away from other adultsif needed; as well as Volunteers communicate with Caseworkers about cases appropriately, not using speakers or speaking within the earshot of others)

4) Caseworker and/or Volunteer should get update on a. the health and well-being status of all the children and caregivers in the household;

b. provide information on prevention, signs and symptoms of COVID-19 in a child-friendly way;

c. track case plan actions providing and;

d. inform about health referral pathway and emergency numbers;

e. assess for and make needed referrals; and provide basic psychosocial support.

Examples for child-friendly and gender-sensitive messages on COVID-19 can be found here [link].

When utilizing the services of a CM Volunteer remotely:

a. Volunteers should be aware of and need to take precautionary self-protection measures(hand sanitizing, social distancing, and asking screening questions).

b. Volunteers need to coordinate with Caseworkers and be familiar about agreed alternative case plan and actions for supporting the child remotely.

c. Volunteers agree to notify Caseworkers if a child is in imminent danger or in emergency.

d. CM actors preferably should work with CM Volunteers who already received basic CP/CM and child safeguarding trainings.

e. Schedule a suitable time with volunteer on when you can have a daily debrief so that they know when to expect a call as they may have other duties to attend to.

f. CM actors should make a plan for communicating with CM volunteers who may not have phones.

5) Support caregivers around emotional wellbeing of children, talking to children about COVID-19, mitigating childhood stress, parenting, continuing education and meaningful activities at home.

6) Before caregivers fall ill, make a scenario planning if they fall ill, are quarantined, hospitalized or worse, and work with them to outline alternative care solutions that may be needed.

7) Identify a focal person in the community that a child and/or caregiver could contact if any emergency arose and guide them on what information to share with the focal person.

8) CM Supervision and case notes: Individual supervision sessions, case discussions, case management meetings can take place remotely. CPIMS+ updates could be carried out working from home but case files should not be taken out from the office. Document the case updates and the relevant parts of daily communication with the volunteers, store the information safely, take necessary notes on paper and destroy the paper once the data input is done.

Do not share personal information of beneficiaries in group chats.

9) Caring for staff and prioritizing their well-being is the foundation of any other action. This includes - creating space to ask staff about their concerns, their needs, and their ideas for moving forward;