Guidance Note: Reducing mosquito breeding sites in refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangldesh

INTRODUCTION

The collective effort of all relevant stakeholders is essential to curb mosquito borne diseases by minimizing potential mosquito breeding sites. This document has been prepared by the Inter Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) in consultation with relevant Sectors and Working Groups. The purpose of this Guidance Note is to outline a number of recommendations to support the camp level response towards minimizing mosquito breeding sites and strengthen coordination at the Cox’s Bazar level to curb the spread of mosquito borne diseases.