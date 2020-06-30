Guidance note – Emergency shelter/NFI response in light of COVID-19

Objective and approaches

Emergency shelter/NFI response is regulated by the “Sector Level Response and Preparedness Plan for Moderate and Major Events” and included as part of the critical activities to be carried on during the C-19 pandemic . The shelter/NFI emergency response protocol remains unchanged and encompasses two core activities responsibility of Shelter/NFI Sector partners: 1) Rapid Damage Verification (RDV) and 2) Provision of shelter/NFI emergency assistance.

Shelter/NFI Sector partners providing shelter/NFI emergency assistance should take all possible steps to protect their staff, volunteer, and assisted population as well as to minimize the spread of infection. This guidance is based on WHO’s advices for infection prevention and control and offers recommendations for the two main phases of shelter/NFI emergency response listed above. The guidance is complemented by and should be used in combination with the other guidelines developed by Shelter/NFI Sector in relation to COVID-19, specifically:

• Construction site safety recommendations in light on COVID-19

• Deliver of assistance to families in light of COVID-19

• Recommendations for distributions in light of COVID-19