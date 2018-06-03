Guidance note -Education Sector Standards for Rohingya Response

Recommended Sector Designs

Temporary Learning Center Standards

Ratio classroom to pupils is 1:35 based on the INEE standards. The ratio can be extended to a maximum of 1:40 per shift in emergency situations where capacity is limited. Up to three 2 hour shifts per classroom servicing a total of 105 to 120 learners per classroom per day. Current standard in TLCs 2h a day, 6 days a week. Preferably classrooms should be grouped at minimum 2-3 together in a learning space, to maximize the usage of space for toilets and possible play/evacuation area. A service space jointly with CP and GBV is beneficial. The space should not be close to distribution point or other common area that has large turnover of people, nor they should be close to camp entry. Two to three classrooms per site (minimum) with a ratio where learning space is 60% (classrooms) and 40% (recreational space). Classroom minimum dimensions: 24”X16” (6,7mX4,5m) for each classroom. Sector provides several designs with detailed guidance and bills of quantity. Click Here for Design standards and Click Here for Construction SOP.

WASH Standards

Every classroom need to be combined with adequate WASH facilities. Latrines / pits need to be gender separated and based on sphere standards 1pit/30girls and 1pit/60boys. Toilet needs to be constructed downstream from the classroom and waterpoints. Two designs, one provided by partners have been validated by WASH Sector. The designs are available for partners under the following links: Click Here for WASH Design standards