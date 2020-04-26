Guidance note - Construction site safety recommendations: Minimize spread of infections in light of COVID-19

Some critical construction activities such as building health facilities or erecting emergency shelters are likely to continue during the restrictions in place due to COVID-19. Partners overseeing construction sites operating during the COVID-19 pandemic should ensure all possible steps are taken to protect their workforce and to minimize the spread of the infection. This guidance is based on WHO’s key messages for infection prevention and control, and illustrates some basic measures and principles to be followed in this scenario. It mostly focuses on construction and repurposing of facilities, appreciating the greater limitations occurring while working on individual shelters. Acknowledging the complex, challenging and fast-paced operating environment, partners are invited to adopt the recommendations when applicable and to the most possible extent, embracing a “good enough” approach. This guidance does not encompass all aspects of health and safety and should be seen a complement of standard health and safety policy in place for all construction projects, rather than a standalone document. It must be updated as the situation evolves globally and specifically in the Rohingya Response.

The main underlying approaches are:

 Reduce access to site

 Adapt work plan and activities to reduce close contact

 Increase overall level of hygiene of the site

 Prioritize health and safety of staff, workers and their surrounding communities

 Increase awareness of the workforce

Planning phase

 Plan construction phases avoiding large group of workers and unnecessary overlap of crews. If the work plan was developed prior to COVID-19 outbreak, consider reviewing and adapting when necessary;

 Basic Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) related to construction safety such as gloved and glasses should be provided to workers depending on the tasks they are assigned to. In addition, each worker should be provided with two or more reusable masks (not surgical/medical graded masks);

 Additional hand washing stations including provision of clean water and soap, together with cleaning and disinfection products may be required for construction sites opened prior to the outbreak. For new construction site, plan and budget provision of these items;

 Preferably, every worker should be provided with a basic set of tools needed for the tasks they are assigned to. Using of the same tool by multiple workers should be avoided. If tools are shared or stored for later use by another person, they need to be disinfected/cleaned;

 Plan to engage workers coming from the close proximity of the facility been built (possibly from the same block) and avoid involving labour from farther away camps or villages;

 Supervision should be strengthened including COVID-19 prevention principles, and supervisors oriented on their new responsibilities;

 If possible, prior to start construction work coordinate with Health partners to check the site and ensure appropriate measures are adopted;